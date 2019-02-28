SkyWest Airlines Brings United Express Jet Service to Pierre April 3
SkyWest Airlines will begin daily United Express jet service between Pierre and Denver starting April 3.
Each of the flights from Pierre to Denver will be timed to provide maximum connection opportunities for both business and leisure travelers. Customers may book flights immediately at united.com or by calling United reservations at 800.UNITED.1 (800.864.8331). SkyWest is a leading CRJ200 operator and has been named the manufacturer’s most reliable operator in North America five times.
The flight schedule in Pierre begins April 3 and is as follows:
-
Frequency
Departure Airport
Departing Time
Arrival Airport
Arrival Time
Daily
PIR
9:56 a.m.
DEN
10:30 a.m.
Sunday-Friday
DEN
11:05 a.m.
PIR
1:34 p.m.
Sunday-Friday
PIR
2:04 p.m.
DEN
2:38 p.m.
Sunday-Friday
DEN
8:15 p.m.
PIR
10:44 p.m.
Saturday
DEN
5:15 p.m.
PIR
7:44 p.m.
* The schedule may be subject to change