SkyWest Airlines Brings United Express Jet Service to Pierre April 3

SkyWest Airlines will begin daily United Express jet service between Pierre and Denver starting April 3.

Each of the flights from Pierre to Denver will be timed to provide maximum connection opportunities for both business and leisure travelers. Customers may book flights immediately at united.com or by calling United reservations at 800.UNITED.1 (800.864.8331). SkyWest is a leading CRJ200 operator and has been named the manufacturer’s most reliable operator in North America five times.

The flight schedule in Pierre begins April 3 and is as follows:

Frequency Departure Airport

Departing Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Daily PIR 9:56 a.m. DEN 10:30 a.m. Sunday-Friday DEN 11:05 a.m. PIR 1:34 p.m. Sunday-Friday PIR 2:04 p.m. DEN 2:38 p.m. Sunday-Friday DEN 8:15 p.m. PIR 10:44 p.m. Saturday DEN 5:15 p.m. PIR 7:44 p.m.



* The schedule may be subject to change