Thursday, February 28, 2019
SkyWest Airlines Brings United Express Jet Service to Pierre April 3

SkyWest Airlines will begin daily United Express jet service between Pierre and Denver starting April 3.

Each of the flights from Pierre to Denver will be timed to provide maximum connection opportunities for both business and leisure travelers. Customers may book flights immediately at united.com or by calling United reservations at 800.UNITED.1 (800.864.8331). SkyWest is a leading CRJ200 operator and has been named the manufacturer’s most reliable operator in North America five times.

The flight schedule in Pierre begins April 3 and is as follows:

Frequency

Departure Airport


Departing Time

Arrival Airport

Arrival Time

Daily

PIR

9:56 a.m.

DEN

10:30 a.m.

Sunday-Friday

DEN

11:05 a.m.

PIR

1:34 p.m.

Sunday-Friday

PIR

2:04 p.m.

DEN

2:38 p.m.

Sunday-Friday

DEN

8:15 p.m.

PIR

10:44 p.m.

Saturday

DEN

5:15 p.m.

PIR

7:44 p.m.


* The schedule may be subject to change