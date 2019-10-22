Site Selected for ESPN Game Day Location Saturday

BROOKINGS, S.D. – ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will originate from College Green on the South Dakota State University campus Saturday morning. The premier college football pre-game show airs live from 8 until 11 a.m. College Green is located north and east of the Coughlin Campanile in the southwest quadrant of campus. In addition to College GameDay, Friday’s episode of College Football Live will be broadcast from the Campus Green location. That show will be taped from 2-2:30 p.m. Central and will air on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m. ESPN will also have activations, lawn games and giveaways at College Green, with fans encouraged to visit the area throughout the day. No admission will be charged for any College GameDay activities.