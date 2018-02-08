Sioux Falls teen pleads guilty in fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A Sioux Falls teen accused of manslaughter and murder in a fatal crash has pleaded guilty to criminal charges as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Seventeen-year-old Alexander Lingor was initially charged with at least 15 counts, but on Wednesday afternoon he entered guilty pleas to second-degree manslaughter, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and distributing marijuana to a minor. Lingor was driving a truck and forced a sedan off the road during a chase in February 2017. Fifteen-year-old Kareem Cisse was a passenger in the sedan and died when it crashed.

The Argus Leader reports Cisse and two others had agreed to meet Lingor to buy marijuana. When the three took off without paying, Lingor chased them. A sentencing date has not yet been set.