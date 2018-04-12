Sioux Falls Man Facing Charges After Incident at Pierre Hotel

  • Home > 
April 12, 2018
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

A 45-year-old man from Sioux Falls is facing several charges after an incident yesterday (Wed.) afternoon at a hotel in Pierre.

According to the Pierre Police Department, officers responded to the 800 Block of West Sioux Avenue for a report of a sexual assault. Officers spoke with a 26-year-old female employee of the business who reported she was approached within the hotel by Luis Yanez-Soria, a guest of the hotel. The female reported that Yanez-Soria requested assistance within his hotel room and upon her arrival, he closed the door and began to touch the female inappropriately. The female victim further reported that Yanez- Soria prevented her from leaving the room and exposed himself to her prior to her being able to exit.

Yanez-Soria was arrested for False Imprisonment, Indecent Exposure and Sexual Contact without Consent. He was taken to the Hughes County Jail.


