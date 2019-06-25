Sioux Falls Lincoln Athlete Named Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year

CHICAGO – The Gatorade Company on Monday announced that Tyler Hiatt of Sioux Falls Lincoln High School as its 2018-19 Gatorade South Dakota Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound junior led the Patriots to a first-place finish as a team in the Class AA state meet this past season. Hiatt won the shot put and discus to lead the way, launching personal-bests in both events. His discus throw of 182 feet, 11 inches ranked No. 59 in the nation among prep competitors in 2019 at the time of his selection, while his 59-1 effort in the shot ranked No. 94. Hiatt is the second Gatorade South Dakota Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year to be chosen from Lincoln High School.