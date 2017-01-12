Sioux Falls Legislator Lobbies for More Time to Put Laws into Practice

PIERRE SD - (News Affiliate KSOO – Dan Peters) – A small change could make a big difference when it comes to when the voters assist with making laws or changing the South Dakota Constitution.

When Initiated Measures or Constitutional Amendments are approved by South Dakota voters, the requirements take effect a little over a week after the election.

Senator Blake Curd suggests a different timeline would help prepare for the changes. Curd says there are multiple advantages for taking this cautious approach. Feeling that South Dakota’s founders gave its citizens a great gift through the Initiated Measure process, Curd is wary of raising the standard for getting items on the ballot. Even though he is one of the Legislators who joined the lawsuit to stop IM 22, Curd indicates agrees philosophically with a few issues raised by the effort.