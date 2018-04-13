Sioux Falls day care worker accused of abuse, arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A Sioux Falls day care provider has been arrested and accused of abusing three children.

An arrest affidavit says the 62-year-old woman was seen hitting, pushing and dragging the children by the arm at the Boys and Girls Club day care. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says surveillance video captured the abuse.

Authorities say the three children were younger than 2. A police investigator met with the woman earlier this week. She reportedly admitted dragging a child out of frustration but didn’t remember other incidents. She was arrested Thursday.