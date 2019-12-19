Siedschlaw wins DRG Countdown to Christmas grand prize

Brittnie Siedschlaw from Pierre will be able to watch holiday movies on a 65” Smart TV package from CommTech after winning the Dakota Radio Group’s Countdown to Christmas grand prize.

CommTech owner Chris Anderson put together the winning prize package.

The system is valued at approximately $1,440 and Siedschlaw is excited to have it installed.

Throughout the promotion, over $4,000 in prizes are given away!

Thank you to this year’s Countdown to Christmas sponsors! Dakota Radio Group is proud to partner with these area businesses to help make the season brighter for area listeners: Gators Pizza Pasta Subs, Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, The Heritage Store in the Cultural Heritage Center, Cell Savers, CommTech, Lynn’s Dakotamart, East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, Shel’s, McDonald’s, RedRossa Italian Grille, Runnings and Branding Iron Bistro.