Shrake named Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week for Dec. 2-6

Congratulations to Savannah Shrake for being chosen as Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank “Performer of the Week” for Dec. 2-7, 2019. Here is her nomination:

Savannah Shrake (Oral Interp): Savannah received a perfect score at the SDHSAA Oral Interp State Festival for her storytelling performance. She truly “owned the room” with her presence and flawless performance. One of her contest judges remarked, ” Narrator and audience become “one”–so great! A true story-teller!!” Another of her judges said, “Terrific energy throughout. You truly engaged the audience in this story.”