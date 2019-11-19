Shirley Iversen 1930 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – “When God handed out mothers, He gave us the best one” Monica, Tim, Terry & Julie

Shirley Jean Iversen, was born on January 10, 1930, in Faulkton, SD. With her parents, Eugene (Cookie – yes, he loved cookies) and Helen Tillman, she grew up and attended school in Pierre, SD. During her school years she was often called “Red” by teachers and classmates due to the beautiful color of her hair.

Shirley survived the Great Depression and WWII. Some friends convinced her go on a blind date with a young man just home from the European Front at the end of the war. That young man, F. Dudley Iversen, became her husband on October 9, 1948. Over the years, they became the parents of Monica, Tim, Terry and Julie. Between having children, Shirley held various secretarial positions, including the Selective Service, Saint Mary’s Hospital and the US Forrest Service.

In the early years of her marriage, Shirley struggled with learning to cook. She was not a quitter. She kept learning and trying new recipes and eventually became a wonderful cook. In her later years she would often host dinner parties and make “goodies” for family and friends She loved books and was a voracious reader; she also loved to travel and see new places.

Shirley lived most of her nearly 90 years in Pierre and seemed to know everyone, their parents, kids and grandkids; her sharp mind kept track of everyone. However, as the years went by, health issues arose making it necessary for her to move into and assisted living home in Gregory, SD, where she lived until God called her from us on November 15, 2019.

Left on earth to miss her are: daughter, Monica Iversen of Tucson, AZ; son, Timothy (Karen) Iversen of Lake Madison, SD; son, Terry (Tracy) Iversen of Gold Canyon, AZ; daughter Julie (Ron) CmClelland of Pierre, SD; two grandchildren, Nick Iversen of Aberdeen, SD, and Tiffany Iversen of Oakland, CA; plus many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Helen Tillman; her brother, Wayne Tillman; and her husband, Dudley Iversen.

Special appreciation to the staff of Silver Threads Assisted Living facility in Gregory, SD, for the loving care they gave to our mother while she lived with them. We also appreciate the kindness and care of the medical staff of the Gregory Hospital who helped us through a very difficult time and made our mother comfortable in her last hours. Another thank you goes to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gregory for being there for her spiritual needs and making her feel like part of the community.

Our mother was the last of her generation in our immediate family. It is sad to see her generation leaving us. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Saint John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre, SD. Interment will follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com