Shirley Fanger 1935 – 2019

BLUNT, SD – Shirley Fanger, 83, of Blunt, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. A Visitation will be help from 5:00pm-7:00pm, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Feigum Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 2:00pm, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blunt with Interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

On December 31, 1935, Alvin & Lillian (Kulhavy) Joachim of Agar SD were blessed with the arrival of Shirley Rose. Shirley grew up on the farm & attended Agar school. Following High School graduation in 1953, her desire was to be an airline stewardess. Her dad forbade it so she went on to attend Airline Personal Training at a trade school in Omaha NE. With this degree she landed a job with the State of South Dakota registering small aircraft (SD Division of (Aeronautics). After she moved back she met Joe Fanger & they enjoyed dancing & roller skating as well as attending the local band venues. In October 1954 she married Joe & to this union 4 children were born. They first made their home north of Blunt but later bought a ranch & farm east of Blunt. Shirley was a pro at milking cows & raising kids. She cooked many meals for a table full of friends, workers, & family. Nobody ever went away hungry. She was involved in Auxiliary for several years, served as President of Blunt PTA, served as President & Secretary of Trinity Lutheran Circle, Secretary for Voters Assembly at Trinity Lutheran Church, & was involved in teaching midweek & Sunday School, organizing Christmas Programs. Shirley gave piano lessons to many kids for 20 years, as well as hosting numerous exchange students & later placing exchange students through AYUSA with host families. She lent her vocal talent to many occasions as well. Shirley loved to be with family & friends, sometimes engaging in a mean game of Scrabble. She enjoyed her rock & flower gardens where she truly felt close to God. Her yard was huge & beautiful. She also really enjoyed traveling. Those she left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 64 years Joe, sons Dan (Alice), Mike, Ken, & daughter Crystal (Kent). Grandchildren Valerie (Dewey), Jacob (Shantel), Rhys, Nikki, Victoria, Vanessa (Shane), Veronica & great grandchildren Sydney, Isabella, Jayden, & Vera Jo, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Don, sister-in-law Kathy, grandson Jonathan, grandson Matthew, & her parents. She will be missed by many.

Memorials may be directed to the Lutheran Hour or Trinity Lutheran Church in Blunt.

