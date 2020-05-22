“Shine the Light on Hunger” fundraiser funds 150,000+ meals for Feeding SD

The Feeding South Dakota “You are Essential – Shine the Light on Hunger” fundraiser this week raised enough to fund more than 150,000 meals for South Dakota families.

The Wednesday night (May 20) livestream featured Kory and the Fireflies, local leaders and a fundraising celebration to honor everyone essential in the fight against hunger. The event was broadcast from the HenkinSchultz office building in Sioux Falls.

The “You are Essential” campaign began as a way for people to invest in yard signs as a way of supporting Feeding South Dakota. It evolved into a statewide partnership with Feeding South Dakota, HenkinSchultz, Pinnacle Productions and the “Let it Shine South Dakota” organization.

Funds raised will ease the added stress on food banks in the 66 counties served by Feeding South Dakota.

Interested in still helping? You may also donate directly at feedingsouthdakota.org. You can also still buy a yard sign by going to https://henkinschultz.com/southdakotastrong/.