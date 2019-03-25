Sheryl Kremer 1945 – 2019

MILLER, SD – Sheryl Jean Kremer, 73, of Miller, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society in Miller.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, Miller with Rev. Brian Jones officiating. Burial will be at G.A.R. Cemetery, Miller. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019 with a 6:00 p.m. time of sharing, all at the church.

Sheryl was born March 24, 1945 to Earl and Selma (Haugen) Bechtold at Braham, Minnesota. Sheryl lived in Minnesota her first few years and as a young girl, she moved with her family to Alpena, South Dakota. Her family later moved to Huron when she was in the 6th grade. Sheryl graduated from Huron High School in 1963.

In June of 1963, Sheryl married Jack Heezen, later divorcing. Together they had three sons: Brian, Curt, and Craig. In 2002, she married Wilfred Kremer.

Sheryl was a loving care taker all her working days. She worked at the Good Samaritan Society and the Center for Independence in Huron.

She is survived by her two sons: Craig (Teresa) Heezen of Emmett, Idaho and Curt Heezen of Madison, Wisconsin; five granddaughters: Caitlyn, Kaylyn, Emily, Brittany, and Kori; two great grandsons; five great granddaughters; sister, Valoris (Dennis) Heezen of Wessington Springs; brother, Russell Bechtold of Avon; brother-in-law, Arthur Heezen of Huron; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Brian; grandson, Dustin; her parents, Earl and Selma; brother, Roger; sister, Shirley; husband, Wilfred; grandparents, Roy and Gusta Bechtold and Peter and Anna Haugen.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Sheryl's arrangements.