Sherry Dickerson is Week 6 Fly From Pierre Ticket Winner

Congratulations to Sherry Dickerson from Pierre–the sixth week’s winner in the Dakota Radio Group’s “Fly From Pierre” ticket giveaway. Dickerson wins a pair of round-trip tickets to fly from Pierre to Denver aboard California Pacific Airlines courtesy of the Pierre Regional Airport.

We’ll give away a pair of tickets each week for two more weeks. Go to www.drgnews.com and click on the “Fly From Pierre” banner at the top of the page to register. You must be at least 18-years-old to participate. You may register more than once, but only one entry per household per week.

Previous weekly winners this year include:

Week 5: Nancy Huxoll- Pierre

Week 4: Donna Meyer- Pollock, SD

Week 3: Susan Rawstern- Blunt, SD

Week 2: Andrew Lampy- Pierre

Week 1: Mark Johnson- Mead, CO