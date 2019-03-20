Shelli Jones 1963 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Shelli Jones, 55, of Pierre died Monday, March 18. Memorial service will be 10:00 am, Monday, March 25 at Lutheran Memorial Church

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Shelli was born May 2, 1963, in Belle Fourche to Ralph and Constance Peterson. When she was six years old the family moved to the Colome where they farmed. She attended school in Colome until she was twelve then she then attended high school in Winner. She married Melvin Jones on August 5th 1989 in Winner, SD. They made their home in Pierre where she worked as an office assistant at Ferding Electric and as manager at the Holiday Inn. One of Shelli’s most proud moments came in 2011 when she received her GED from the Right Turn in Pierre. She was the top of her class and was asked to speak at the Right Turn’s graduation. Shelli loved her daughters and her grandchildren more than anything and her happiest times were the time she spent with them. She enjoyed writing poetry, making jewelry, crafting, being outdoors and riding her Harley.

Shelli is survived by her husband Mel Jones of Pierre; daughters: Rita (Frank) Jacobs of Piedmont, SD, Barbara Jones of Pierre, Jessica Jones of Eugene, OR, and Paige (Vern) Jones of Pierre and five grandchildren: Chloe, Alasen, Miranda, Danika and Autumn.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Brad.