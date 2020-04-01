Sheldon Reding 1944 – 2020

HARROLD, SD – Sheldon Pete Reding, 75, of Harrold, passed away March 30, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.

Due to the current threat of the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions, private family Mass of Christian burial will take place honoring Sheldon Reding at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Highmore and burial at St. Johns cemetery in Harrold. A time of gathering and celebration will be held later this summer.

Sheldon was born May 25, 1944 in Harrold, SD to Peter and Evelyn (Boehimer) Reding. He grew up on the farm three miles west of Harrold along Highway 14 until he was in the third grade and then moved into town where he lived until he was married. He married the love of his life, Corien Fast on June 11, 1965. They were blessed with four children: Raymond, Ronnie, Roanna, and Reva Sheldon and his wife Corien then moved to their farm known as the “Summerside Ranch” which is a mile south of Harrold.

Sheldon was baptized, confirmed, and active in the Harrold Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Sheldon farmed and ranched his entire life. He had a passion for dirt track racing. He raced for 30 plus years. He earned his pilot’s license and had the nickname “The Flying Farmer” while racing. During his racing career he won many trophy’s, championships, and raced at different dirt tracks. Other hobbies include bowling, playing cards, and shooting pool in his younger years. He made a trip to Sturgis, SD this past summer with his daughter and son-in-law for the rallies. He rode his Goldwing Honda that he purchased a couple years ago. Sheldon and Corien would enjoy heading to Deadwood for Deadwood Nights for quite a few a few years. He also enjoyed taking the side-by-side along with his sweetheart and checked the cattle or just enjoyed the view. He often spent his evenings sitting on the deck with his wife to breath in the fresh air and enjoy the scenery. He had a talent of being able to pull scraps out of the tree patch and build something useful for the shop. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. You might even catch him playing with his kitten at the shop, he had a strong presence with a soft heart.

Sheldon will be greatly missed by his wife, Corien of Harrold; children: Raymond Reding (fiancé Elaine Erickson) of Harrold, Ronnie (Twila) Reding of Blunt, Roanna (Lonnie) Garland of Cottage Grove, MN; Reva (David) Schulte of Oakdale, MN; thirteen grandchildren and two (soon to be); and three great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by parents, Evelyn and Peter Reding; grandparents, Elizabeth and August Boehmer; grandparents-in-law, Ida and Edward Fast; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Ed Ravnaas; aunt and uncle, John and Dorothy Zilverberg; aunt and uncle, Marcella and Nester Auch; and grandchild, Tristan.

