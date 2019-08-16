Shawn Hein 1977 – 2019

FAULKTON, SD – Shawn Hein, 42, of Pierre and formerly of Faulkton, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Faulkton with Pastor LeShea Avery presiding. Burial will follow in the Faulkton Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at Luce Funeral Home, Faulkton.

Shawn Joseph Hein was born July 10, 1977 in Aberdeen, SD to Steve Schley and Rhonda Hein. He grew up in Faulkton where he attended and graduated from Faulkton High School. He went on to Lake Area Tech in Watertown where he received his training in electronics.

After school, Shawn lived in Minnesota and worked as a heavy equipment operator. He eventually returned to South Dakota working as a heavy equipment operator, carpenter, mechanic and in electronics. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved dogs, friends and family. Shawn had a huge love of life and was always making everyone smile. He cherished his fishing trips, especially with his Grandpa Art.

Shawn’s life will be cherished by his wife, Nicole, Pierre; father, Steve Schley, Custer; mother, Rhonda Hein, Pierre; sisters: Nikita and Jennifer; nephew, Drayson; mother-in-law, Lois Sharp, Ft. Pierre; grandparents: Art Hein and Dwane and Beradine Schley; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandma, Mary Hein; father-in-law, Don Sharp; and his beloved dogs: Noel and Buddy.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Shawn’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)