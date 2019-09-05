Sharyn Ehlers 1939 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Sharyn Ehlers, 79, of Pierre SD, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Firesteel Health Care Center in Mitchell, SD. Funeral services will be at 11:00am on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Presho SD, with Visitation one hour prior to service and interment to follow at Presho City Cemetery in Presho. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Sharyn was born October 1, 1939 to Henry and Amelia (Hofer) Peck in Chamberlain SD. She grew up at attended school there. On April 26, 1962 she married Robert Ehlers and together they had 3 children. They lived in Presho where Sharon was a homemaker and also worked at Norma’s Café. In 1999 the couple moved to Pierre and in 2004 they moved in with her daughter, Jodi, in Mitchell until after Roberts passing in 2007 when she moved back to Pierre to live at Kelly’s Retirement Home. She transferred to Firesteel Health Care in Mitchell in 2017.

Sharyn enjoyed many things including: word find, crossword puzzles, coloring, embroidering, latch hook, and bingo but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Sharyn is survived by one son Jason and wife Christy Ehlers of Pierre, two daughters; Jodi Ehlers and special friend Todd Reuer of Mitchell and Debbie Ehlers of Pierre, 5 grandchildren: Tyler Ehlers, Justin Ehlers, Dawson Ehlers, Steven Castonguay and Shawn Castonguay, 4 great grandchildren: Karson Ehlers, Jamison Ehlers, Lincoln Ehlers and Damon Castonguay. She is also survived by two siblings; Bob (Jill) Peck of Benson, AZ, and Shirley Shaffer of Box Elder, SD.

Sharyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a brother in law Leonard Shaffer.