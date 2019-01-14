Sharon Williams 1947 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Sharon Williams, 71, of Pierre, died Thursday, January 10 at Avera McKennan Hospital. Memorial service will be 11:00am, Saturday, January 19 at Isburg Funeral Chapel

Sharon was born January 16, 1947 in Yankton, SD to Elton “Bud” and Lela (Selleck) Smith. She grew up in the Brookings area where she attended school graduating from Brookings High School.

She was united in marriage to Robert Williams on February 5, 1967 at the Methodist Church in Brookings. Sharon worked for the State of South Dakota at the Health Lab and then the Capitol Journal until she retired. She was a member of the Oahe Unit 18 of Pierre Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and she bowled for several years on the Women’s bowling league. Sharon and Bob raised quarter horses and she followed the Pierre Polo Team which Bob played on.

Sharon is survived by her son David of Rapid City; siblings: Steven and wife Cindy Smith of Columbus, MT, Judy and husband David Perry of Pierre, Margaret and husband Butch Koll of Pierre, Patricia Sterling of Pierre and Nancy and husband Dan Sietsema of Wolf Point, MT; brother-in-law Charles Sterling of Pierre; sister-in-law Joan Sterling of Pierre; special friend Gina Carroll and son Seth and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; in-laws and several other family members.