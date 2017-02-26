Severyn Helps SDSU to Win

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State men’s basketball put on a show in its regular season finale, cruising to a 88-64 win over Denver Saturday at Frost Arena.The Jackrabbits (15-16, 8-8 Summit League) shot 56.9 percent from the field and hit 14 of 28 beyond the arc. DU (16-13, 8-8 Summit League) finished the day 25 of 60 (41.77 percent) from the field and had five 3-pointers. Mike Daum led all scorers with 30 points as one of four Jackrabbits in double figures. Making his return to the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 25, A.J. Hess finished with 14 points and sank 4 of 5 3-pointers while Chris Stewart and Skyler Flatten each had 11 points. Tevin King paced the Jacks on the boards with eight rebounds while Daum had seven. South Dakota State scored the first eight points of the game and never looked back, shaking off a pair of Denver rallies midway through both halves. Former Pierre Governor all time leading scorer and rebounder Lane Severyn had another strong game for the Jacks playing 18 minutes off of the bench. He hit a pair of 3-pointers enroute to 6 points, 4 rebounds and an assist. South Dakota State awaits its pairing for The Summit League Tournament next week in Sioux Falls.