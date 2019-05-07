Several Sports Meetings Scheduled for Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – There will be a meeting for players and parents of boys interested in playing golf for the Pierre Governors next fall scheduled for Wednesday at the Georgia Morse Middle School Cafeteria at 5:30 pm. Coach Guy Hunter will be introducing new Assistant Coach, Chris Swiden. In addition, there will be a mandatory rules demonstration taking place on Thursday, May 30th at Hillsview from 10 am to 11:30 am. Rules presentation being administered by Local PGA Professional, Carin Doyle-Hayn. If a player is unable to attend, they must contact Coach Hunter. Other items discussed will be summer expectations, SDGA Junior Golf Tour, summer lessons, using Hillsview for practice time, expectations on knowledge of new golf rules prior to the fall golf season, etc.

PIERRE, S.D. -A meeting for all athletes and parents of cross country athletes interested in running with the Governors boys and girls teams for next year will be held Monday night at Riggs High School. The meeting will be held at 5:30 pm in the Library at Riggs High School. Head coach Jim Keyes will be discussing summer training and races and talk about expectations for Governor Cross Country for next year.

PIERRE, S.D. – There will be a meeting for all Pierre Middle School and High School Boys in grades 7-12, interested in playing High School soccer this fall. Coach DeBoer will be in Pierre Thursday at 3:15 pm in the high school commons area for a brief meeting. All boys interested in playing soccer next year should plan on attending.

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Tennis Association will hold their regular meeting Wednesday from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm in the Library at Riggs High School. Discussion will center on events for the upcoming season including this summer’s Capital City Open tennis tournament. Anyone interested or involved in tennis and the association is invited to attend.