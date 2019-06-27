Several Pierre Youth Golfers Compete in SDGA Junior Tour Stop in Huron

PIERRE, S.D. – Several Pierre Youth Golfers competed in the SDGA Junior Tour Stop in Huron at the Broadland Creek Golf Course on Wednesday. In the boys 16-18 division Thomas Kropp fired an 88 and finished 9th while Tyler Swenson had a 92 and Carter Karst a 93 good for 15th and 16th place finishes. Zain Baus and Grady Kludt had a 93 to finish tied for 17th while Sawyer Lee fired a round of 108 to finish 22nd. In the girls 16-18 division Erin Mocur of Miller had a 18 holes score of 89 and finished third. In the girls 15-16 division, Ellie Jo Simpson of Pierre fired a 99 to finish 6th. The boys 12 and 13 division saw Luke Olson of Ft. Pierre fire an 86 to finish 4th and Sawyer Sonnenschein had a 90 good for a 8th place finish. Jack Bartlett of Pierre fired a 92 to finish 9th Nicklaus Bothun had a 94 good for an 11th place finish. And in the 11 and under age division where golfers played 9 holes, Sutton Sonnenschein of Pierre had a score of 55 to finish 9th. The Broadland Creek tournament was the 12th in the series of tournaments on the SDGA junior tour. The next stops will be in Aberdeen at the Moccasin Creek Golf Course on July 1 and Lee Park Golf Course on July 2. Several Pierre youth golfers will be competing in both of those tournaments next week.