September Sobriety Checkpoints Announced

This month (Sept.), the state Department of Public Safety will conduct 24 sobriety checkpoints in 20 different counties in South Dakota.

The checkpoints are designed to discourage motorists from drinking and then driving. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

September checkpoints are scheduled for the central South Dakota counties of: Hughes, Stanley, Lyman. Sobriety checkpoints will also be held in: Brookings, Brown, Butte, Charles Mix, Clay, Codington, Custer, Day, Fall River, Grant, Kingsbury, Lake, Lawrence, Lincoln, Pennington, Sanborn and Union counties.

Both the Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol are part of the Department of Public Safety.