September Boys and Girls Club Mega Raffle Winner Drawn

PIERRE SD – The winner of this month’s Pierre Boys and Girls Club Mega Raffle has been drawn. Earlier Wednesday morning, Pat Clark, Mary Turner and Tiffani Sanchez were drawn as the three finalists.

Club director Becky Spoehr names the winner.

Spoehr says tickets are still available for the last three months of 2017.

Again, congratulations to Pat Clark, the winner of the Pierre Boys and Girls Club Mega Raffle prize for this month– a one day pheasant hunt for 4 from Broken Arrow Farms.

Tickets are still available for the last three months of 2017 and can be purchased at Beck Motors, Cenex Corner Station, Prairie Pages and the Boys and Girls Club all of Pierre.