Senior Showcase Golf Tournament June 1 at Hillsview Golf Course

PIERRE, S.D. – Golf was one of the spring sports that was canceled because of the COVID 19 Pandemic. But South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota have decided to go ahead and have one final tournament for these young golfers who’s final season never happened. All seniors in Boys Class “B” and all 3 Girls Classes will be invited to take part in a Senior Showcase at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre on June 1st. Hillsview Golf Course Pro and Manager Caryn Hayn says the idea was give to her by Sioux Falls O”Gorman head golf coach Tom Jansa**.

The tournament will be limited to 80 seniors and Hayn says it should not cause to much of a problem at a usually busy Hillsview**.

She says that tee off times for the one day Showcase would begin at mid-morning**

Hillsview Golf Course was scheduled to host the Class AA Girls Golf tournament this year but that was cancelled when schools closed due to the Coronavirus (COVID 19) Pandemic so Hayn says this in a way will make up for that**.