Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Latest:
Sports 

Senior Golf Showcase Results

David Burrall

PIERRE – Senior golfers from throughout South Dakota came to the Capital City Monday for a showcase at Hillsview Golf Club.  Two golfers from O’Gorman High in Sioux Falls, Sophie Jansa and 2019 state runner-up Carlie Kunkel, shared the overall girls’ championship, each shooting 8-over 80.  Josie Rush of Philip High School shot 11-over 83.  Winner’s Addy Root fired a 17-over 89.  Mariah VanZee of Platte-Geddes finished with 22-over 94.  29 senior girls from all three classifications competed.  14 Class B senior boys also took part in the showcase, and the best of them was 2019 state champion Austin Boomsma of James Valley Christian, who shot an impressive 2-over 74.  From Central South Dakota, Riley Rankin of Jones County fired 13-over 85.  Three golfers from Crow Creek took part in the event.  Tee Saul finished at 15-over 87, Luke Wells was 24-over with a 96 and Teron Sazue had 47-over 119.  The event took place on the day and on the course where the Girls’ AA State Championship tournament had been originally scheduled.