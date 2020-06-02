Senior Golf Showcase Results

PIERRE – Senior golfers from throughout South Dakota came to the Capital City Monday for a showcase at Hillsview Golf Club. Two golfers from O’Gorman High in Sioux Falls, Sophie Jansa and 2019 state runner-up Carlie Kunkel, shared the overall girls’ championship, each shooting 8-over 80. Josie Rush of Philip High School shot 11-over 83. Winner’s Addy Root fired a 17-over 89. Mariah VanZee of Platte-Geddes finished with 22-over 94. 29 senior girls from all three classifications competed. 14 Class B senior boys also took part in the showcase, and the best of them was 2019 state champion Austin Boomsma of James Valley Christian, who shot an impressive 2-over 74. From Central South Dakota, Riley Rankin of Jones County fired 13-over 85. Three golfers from Crow Creek took part in the event. Tee Saul finished at 15-over 87, Luke Wells was 24-over with a 96 and Teron Sazue had 47-over 119. The event took place on the day and on the course where the Girls’ AA State Championship tournament had been originally scheduled.