Senators Seek Support for Rural Broadcasters

A large group of U.S. Senators wants relief for local and rural broadcasters and newspapers. More than 70 Senators signed a letter to the Trump administration regarding local media, following a similar letter last week. The lawmakers say that in many rural areas, broadcast stations are the predominant or only form of local information. The letter says it is critical local and rural media can continue to operate to help Americans stay up to date with the latest news and information. The Senators requested the White House Office of Management and Budget to work with federal agencies to increase advertising with local media outlets. The request will help local media outlets, “ensure they are able to continue to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.” Many federal agencies maintain advertising accounts to provide notices and information to the public. The recent passage of the CARES Act, according to the lawmakers, provides opportunity for the federal government to relay essential information to the public through local advertisements.