Senator Rounds to Host Tele-Townhall on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. – South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds will hold a live, toll-free tele-townhall Wednesday, Sept. 27. The call begins at 7:50 p.m. CT/6:50 p.m. MT to discuss issues important to state residents. Sen. Rounds will be taking questions from participants.

Logon to DRGnews.com to get the call in information or the livestream website address.

You can participate in the tele-townhall by calling 877-229-8493 and use pin # 115923 or you can connect via livestream: https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=15923.