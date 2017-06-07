Senator Billie Sutton Announces Campaign Committee for South Dakota Governor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Today, a week after announcing his candidacy for Governor of South Dakota, Senator Billie Sutton announced the members of his gubernatorial candidate campaign committee.

Barbara Brooks Johnson of Sioux Falls, former associate professor at the University of South Dakota and spouse of former U.S. Senator Tim Johnson, will serve as Chair of the Sutton for South Dakota committee.

Gary McKellips of Alcester, community banker and son of 1978 gubernatorial candidate Roger McKellips, will serve as Treasurer of the committee.

Johnson and McKellips are both enthusiastic about Sutton’s campaign and their role in the committee.

Barb Johnson spoke of Sutton’s race saying,

“Senator Sutton’s quality of character, honesty, integrity, experience, and love for our state epitomize what we need in our elected officials. Sutton’s campaign is ahead of the curve in organization. There is a path to victory, and Sutton for South Dakota is on it. Billie Sutton is a serious contender and people across South Dakota and the country are taking a hard look at this race and Sutton’s candidacy.”

Gary McKellips shared Johnson’s excitement for the campaign stating,

“Serving his community is in Sutton’s blood and family history. Billie’s grandfather of the same name was my father’s running mate for governor, and generations later it is still apparent the Sutton name comes with a dedication to working with others to solve the problems impacting people’s lives. It is a privilege for our families to work together once again for the good of all South Dakotans.”