Senate Resolution Declares July 28 “National Day of the American Cowboy”

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is a cosponsor of a resolution passed by the Senate unanimously that declares July 28, 2018, the National Day of the American Cowboy. This is a tribute to the hard working men and women that helped settle the American West.

The resolution honors the culture, traditions and values of the American Cowboy way of life that are still alive today.

The resolution states that “the cowboy embodies honesty, integrity, courage, compassion, respect, a strong work ethic, and patriotism,” and that the cowboy archetype “transcends ethnicity, gender, geographic boundaries, and political affiliations.”