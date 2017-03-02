Senate Panel Endorses Plan to Allow Guns in the Capitol

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A state Senate panel wants to allow people to carry concealed pistols in the Capitol.

The State Affairs Committee voted 5-4 Wednesday to approve the bill, which applies to people who have an enhanced carry permit. The measure heads to the full chamber. House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, the bill’s main sponsor, says the Second Amendment gives people the right to defend themselves and shouldn’t be infringed upon.

The bill would require people to register in advance with Capitol security.

There are no metal detectors or other security checks at the Capitol entrances to enforce the current prohibition on most people carrying guns in the building.

The Highway Patrol, which provides security, opposed the bill. Gov. Dennis Daugaard has said he would veto the legislation if it reaches his desk.