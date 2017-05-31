Senate Democratic Leader Billie Sutton to Run for Governor

BURKE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Senate Democratic leader Billie Sutton says that he’s running for governor in 2018.

Sutton announced his bid Wednesday to more than 100 supporters at his family’s ranch near Burke. The investment consultant and former rodeo rider faces a challenging race in heavily Republican South Dakota.

He has served as a member of the state Senate since 2011 representing District 21 in south central South Dakota.

U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem and Attorney General Marty Jackley are Republicans competing for the governor’s office in 2018. The GOP controls every statewide office and supermajorities in both legislative chambers.