Sen. Rounds holding tele-townhall this evening

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds is holding a toll-free tele-townhall today (April 21) at 7:30pm CT/6:30pm MT to discuss COVID-19 issues important to South Dakotans.

Participants can join by:

Calling: 877-229-8493 using the pin # 115923

Online at https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=15923

If you are unable to join the call but would like to leave a message for Senator Rounds, you can always contact him by calling one of his offices or emailing him on his website at www.rounds.senate.gov.

**Please note that the phone line and online link will go live approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.