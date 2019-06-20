Semi vs. train bridge accident #2 for 2019; Bridge remains undefeated

Three months– to the day (March 20)– after the first semi vs. train bridge accident in Pierre, another accident happened this (Thurs.) morning.

The Pierre Police Department says a semi-tractor and trailer driven by Alexeis Davidson Gonzalez became wedged under the RCP&E train bridge around 6am.

Gonzalez disregarded traffic signs designating the appropriate truck route through Pierre and followed GPS directions to travel north on Pierre Street. He was issued a citation for a Truck Route Violation and released from the scene.

AGE Corporation of Fort Pierre was called to assist in the removal of the trailer. After removal, it was determined the trailer received substantial frame damage and was unsafe for travel. AGE brought in a crane to put the damaged trailer onto a flatbed for removal.

Damage to the semi-tractor and trailer is estimated at $25,000. There is no estimate available for the cost of removal.

Pierre Street from its intersection with Sioux Avenue to its intersection with Pleasant Drive was closed for nearly five hours as a result of the crash and subsequent removal.

The semi was carrying bottled water from Colorado to North Dakota.