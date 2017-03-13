  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • Semi Rollover Kills Passenger, Sends Driver to Hospital

Semi Rollover Kills Passenger, Sends Driver to Hospital

20151024_car_crash_graphic_MGN
March 13, 2017

 

BUFFALO, S.D. (AP) – One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash south of Buffalo, near the South Dakota and North Dakota border.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old man lost control of a 2005 Freightliner semi-tractor he was driving without a trailer. The Friday morning crash killed a 60-year-old passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was transported to a hospital in Bowman, North Dakota, for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The names of the two men have not been released.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia