Semi Rollover Kills Passenger, Sends Driver to Hospital

BUFFALO, S.D. (AP) – One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash south of Buffalo, near the South Dakota and North Dakota border.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old man lost control of a 2005 Freightliner semi-tractor he was driving without a trailer. The Friday morning crash killed a 60-year-old passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was transported to a hospital in Bowman, North Dakota, for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The names of the two men have not been released.