Semi Final Pairings for State High School Football Playoffs

PIERRE, S.D. – The semi final round pairings for next Fridays South Dakota High School Football Playoffs have been set. In Class 11AA it will be Sioux Falls Washington at Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Brandon Valley at Sioux Falls O’Gorman. In Class 11AA, Brookings will visit Pierre and Huron will travel to Yankton. In Class 11A it will be West Central at Tea Area and Dell Rapids at Dakota Valley. the Class 11B semi finals will have Sioux Falls Christian at Canton and Mount Vernon Plankinton at Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan.

In the three 9 man classes in Class 9AA Bon Homme will visit Wolsey Wessington and Kimball White Lake will travel to Garretson. In Class 9A, Canistota-Freeman will visit Timber Lake and Howard will play at Britton Hecla. And in Class 9B it will be top seed Sully Buttes hosting Faulkton Area and Wall traveling to Colome.