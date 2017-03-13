Selland Named Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year

CHICAGO - Myah Selland of Sanborn Central Woonsocket has been selected as the 2017 South Dakota Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year. Selland, a South Dakota State Women’s Basketball recruit led Sanborn Central Woonsocket to 3 consecutive State Class B Girls Basketball tournament appearences and is a 5 year varsity player and 4 year All State Basketball player for Sanborn Central Woonsocket. The Gatorade program recognizes the nation’s most outstanding high school athletes for their athletic excellence, academic achievement, and exemplary character.

