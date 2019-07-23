Sell Signs Contract Extention

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn announced Tuesday a five-year contract extension for Justin Sell, who has served as athletic director at SDSU since 2009. The extension will run through June 21, 2024. During Sell’s tenure, the Jackrabbits have claimed 43 regular and postseason league championships in eight sports, earning SDSU the Summit League Commissioner’s Cup all-sports trophy five times. In the classroom, student-athletes have regularly posted a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher during the past decade, culminating in numerous Summit League and Missouri Valley Football Conference academic awards. Nationally, 28 teams have made NCAA tournament appearances during Sell’s tenure with one individual national champion in wrestling. In addition to success in competition and in the classroom, Sell was largely responsible for leading the construction and fundraising efforts to build the $32 million Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex and the $65 million Dana J. Dykhouse Football Stadium, in addition to the $12.6 million men’s and women’s basketball practice facility.