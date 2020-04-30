Selby teen killed in Walworth County ATV accident

A 15-year-old female from Selby has been identified as the person killed in a Sunday afternoon ATV crash in Walworth County.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Tori Fiedler was driving a 2017 Polaris Ranger ATV (XP 900 EPS) northbound on a gravel road (308th Avenue) three miles southeast of Selby when she lost control. The ATV rolled and Fiedler was thrown from it. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

