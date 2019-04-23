Selby man killed in Walworth County crash

A 55-year-old Selby, SD, man has been identified as the person who died Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash north of Akaska.

According to information released today (Mon.) by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Scott Goldade was driving a 2002 Ford F150 pickup northbound two miles north of Akaska when he lost control on the gravel road. The vehicle went into the east ditch, knocked over a road sign and eventually rolled.

Goldade was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.