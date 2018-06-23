Selby Area Athlete Earns Gatorade Track and Field Honor

CHICAGO — Trevor Begeman of Selby Area High School and Shayla Howell of Belle Fourche have been named the Gatorade South Dakota Boys’ and Girls’ Track and Field Athletes of the Year. Begeman, a 6-foot-2, 243-pound senior, set a meet record in the shot put at the Class B state championships this past season, leading the Herreid-Selby Area co-op team to a 10th-place finish. Begeman’s title-winning throw of 60 feet, 2.25 inches ranked No. 61 in the nation among prep competitors in 2018 at the time of his selection. Howell, a 5-foot-9 senior, won the 100- and 200-meter dash along with the long jump and the triple jump at the Class A state meet for a second straight year this spring, leading the Broncs to a second-place finish as a team. Howell set meet records in the 100 (12.03 seconds) and the long jump (19 feet, 3.25 inches). She concluded her prep career with 12 state titles.