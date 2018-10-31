Seiler: Zinter Truly Believed in “Justice for All”

The legal community in South Dakota is mourning the loss of state Supreme Court Justice Steven Zinter of Pierre, who passed away unexpectedly yesterday (Tues.) morning from complications related to surgery.

Former US Attorney Randy Seiler of Fort Pierre has been practicing law for 38 years. He says Zinter truly believed in “justice for all.”

Zinter was the 45th justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court. The last time a sitting justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court passed away was Justice James Doyle in 1976.