Seibel named Pierre Fine Arts “Performer of the Week”

Congratulations to Owen Seibel for being chosen as Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank “Performer of the Week” for January 20-25. Here is his nomination:

Owen Seibel (Band): Owen is the only freshmen to attend not just one but TWO honor bands this year. He had to take the initiative to find the audition materials and practice on his own, and then go out of his comfort zone to submit the audition. He was accepted to both USD and SDSU’s. Freshmen are not often accepted to these bands, which include the top auditioned students from multiple states.