Seekamp Signs WNBA Contract with Dallas

DALLAS – South Dakota alumna Nicole Seekamp has signed with the Dallas Wings of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) as announced Monday afternoon. Seekamp just completed her second season with the Adelaide Lightning of the Women’s National Basketball League in Australia. A 2016 graduate of South Dakota, Seekamp graduated ranked second all-time for points with 2,056, assists at 628 and steals with 265 at USD. She was the 2015-16 Summit League Player of the Year and a two-time Summit League Tournament MVP, leading the Coyotes’ to the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2014 and the Women’s National Invitational Tournament championship in 2016. Seekamp has played professionally the past three seasons in Australia and Poland. She also played with Australia’s national team, the Opals, at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.