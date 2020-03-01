Seeds Set for Summit League Basketball Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota State men’s basketball claimed a share of its sixth Summit League regular season crown and earned the No. 2 seed in the 2020 Summit League Championships in Sioux Falls, March 7-10. The Jackrabbits will take on No. 7 seed Purdue Fort Wayne Saturday at 8:30 p.m. from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The winner of Saturday’s game will face either No. 3 seed South Dakota or No. 6 seed North Dakota in Monday’s 8:30 p.m. semifinal. Top-seeded North Dakota State and No. 8 seed Denver face off Saturday at 6 p.m., and the other Sunday quarterfinal pits fourth-seeded Oral Roberts against fifth-seeded Omaha.

-0-

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The South Dakota State women’s basketball team was tabbed the No. 2 seed in the 2020 Summit League Championships in Sioux Falls, March 7-10. The Jackrabbits will play seventh-seeded North Dakota on Saturday at 2 p.m. The winner of Sunday’s quarterfinal will face either No. 3 Denver or sixth-seeded North Dakota State in the semifinals Monday at 2:30 p.m. Regular season Conference Champion USD is the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Summit League Tournament. They will take on Omaha at noon Saturday. Fourth seed Oral Roberts will face number 5 seed Purdue Ft. Wayne in the other opening round game on Sunday.