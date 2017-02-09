Secretary of State Shantel Krebs discusses changes to South Dakota’s concealed carry permits

PIERRE SD – The South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office has rolled out a ‘new look’ for South Dakota’s concealed carry permits, and is saving taxpayers money in the process. A record number of state residents now have concealed carry permits, and Secretary of State Shantel Krebs says there are no signs of that slowing.

Producing as many as 30,000 concealed carry permits by hand each year was both labor intensive and costly. Krebs says a ‘work study’ helped determine the new process and ultimately saved taxpayers money.

Concealed Carry Permits are just one example of a larger technology refresh underway in the Secretary of State’s Office. Krebs says businesses services and corporate filings are all part of the same process.

The South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office issued more than 96,000 regular and enhanced concealed carry permits in 2016.