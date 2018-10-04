Secretary of State Reminds Voters Not to Publicize Marked Ballots

Absentee voting for the Nov. 6 General Election in South Dakota is under way.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs reminders voters not to publicize an official, marked ballot.

Krebs says if a citizen feels this law is being broken, they are encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately.

Absentee voting can be done at your county auditor’s office or by mail.

The General Election ballot contains five ballot questions to be voted on this year. The link to the Ballot Question Information Pamphlet is https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/upcoming-elections/general-information/2018-GeneralElection-Ballot-Question-Pamphlet.aspx.

South Dakota voters may check their voter registration, find their polling locations, track their absentee ballot application and view their sample ballot at https://vip.sdsos.gov/VIPLogin.aspx.

12-18-27. Marked ballot not to be publicized–Immediate deposit in ballot box. No person may publicize an official ballot after it is marked to any person in such a way as to reveal the contents of the official ballot, or the name of any candidate for whom the person has marked a vote. No person may solicit a voter to show the voter’s official ballot. Immediately after marking the official ballot the voter shall deposit the official ballot in the ballot box, if necessary, leaving the official stamp exposed.