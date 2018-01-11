Secretary of State Proposes Further Budget Cuts to Own Office

South Dakota Sec. of State Shantel Krebs has proposed a 2.49 percent budget reduction to the office’s fiscal year 2019 budget.

Sec. Krebs presented the proposal to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations yesterday (Wed.) proposing decreases in all expenditures including salaries, travel, contractual services, capital outlay, supplies and materials. The overall proposed budget reduction amounts to just over $75-thousand.

Krebs had initially proposed a budget reduction of almost $45-thousand. After hearing Gov. Daugaard’s budget address last month included a nearly $33.7 million shortfall, Krebs proposed further cuts to her budget to make up for lost revenues statewide.