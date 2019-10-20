Sunday, October 20, 2019
Second Half Dooms USD

rodfisher

 

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa—Isaiah Weston had 189 yards receiving, Tyler Hoosman ran for 111 yards and Northern Iowa forced six turnovers to get past South Dakota 42-27 Saturday before a crowd of 10,201 inside the UNI-Dome.  The Coyotes (3-4, 2-1 MVFC), who suffered their first Missouri Valley Football Conference loss, enjoyed a 24-21 halftime lead before redshirt freshman quarterback Will McElvain teamed up with Weston on touchdown strikes of 65 and 54 yards in the third quarter to give the 14th-ranked Panthers a 35-24 lead they never relinquished.  South Dakota senior quarterback Austin Simmons completed 26 of 43 passes for 299 yards.  The Coyotes accumulated 422 yards of total offense in 91 plays – 36 more plays than UNI (4-3, 2-1). They became the first opponent to score more than 14 points inside the UNI-Dome this season. But the Coyotes’ season-high six turnovers, coupled with Weston’s big plays in the passing game determined the outcome.  South Dakota returns to Vermillion to host Southern Illinois at 4 p.m. Saturday inside the DakotaDome.