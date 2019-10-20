Second Half Dooms USD

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa—Isaiah Weston had 189 yards receiving, Tyler Hoosman ran for 111 yards and Northern Iowa forced six turnovers to get past South Dakota 42-27 Saturday before a crowd of 10,201 inside the UNI-Dome. The Coyotes (3-4, 2-1 MVFC), who suffered their first Missouri Valley Football Conference loss, enjoyed a 24-21 halftime lead before redshirt freshman quarterback Will McElvain teamed up with Weston on touchdown strikes of 65 and 54 yards in the third quarter to give the 14th-ranked Panthers a 35-24 lead they never relinquished. South Dakota senior quarterback Austin Simmons completed 26 of 43 passes for 299 yards. The Coyotes accumulated 422 yards of total offense in 91 plays – 36 more plays than UNI (4-3, 2-1). They became the first opponent to score more than 14 points inside the UNI-Dome this season. But the Coyotes’ season-high six turnovers, coupled with Weston’s big plays in the passing game determined the outcome. South Dakota returns to Vermillion to host Southern Illinois at 4 p.m. Saturday inside the DakotaDome.