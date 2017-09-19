Second Annual Aging Gracefully Expo Scheduled Sept 23rd

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley and the South Dakota State University Extension Office are reminding South Dakotans the Second Annual Aging Gracefully Expo (AGE) will kick-off at 11:00 a.m. (MDT) on Saturday, September 23, 2017. The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will be the host site for this year’s webcast presentations starting at 11:00 (MDT).

AGE keynote presentations can be viewed online live by anyone with internet access. To view the webcast please visit the South Dakota Network: A Service of South Dakota Public Broadcasting at http://www.sd.net/home/. Upcoming events will be listed on the webpage.

Below are the keynote presentations:

Fraud & Scams in South Dakota – Marty Jackley

09/23/2017 11:00 a.m. (MDT) – 09/23/2017 11:45 a.m. (MDT)

The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia & Alzheimer’s Disease

09/23/2017 12:30 p.m. (MDT) – 09/23/2017 1:15 p.m. (MDT)

For those attending AGE via webcast, participation is encouraged. Questions to the host site and the presenters can be done by emailing questions to leacey.brown@sdstate.edu, using #AgingWellSD on Facebook and Twitter or by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using CODE 13892.

Several communities in South Dakota are hosting the AGE webcast. Pierre, Hot Springs, and Salem will host local in-person presentations and vendors in addition to the webcast keynote presentations. Herreid, Pollock, Winner, and Sioux Falls will host the webcast keynote presentations only.

Herreid

Herreid Community Center

107 Main Street South

12:00 – 2:15 pm (CDT) – Lunch provided

Hot Springs

Mueller Civic Center Annex

303 North River

10:00 – 2:00 pm (MDT)- Lunch provided

Pierre Area

Pat Duffy Community Center

19 East Main, Fort Pierre

10:00 – 3:30pm (CDT)- Lunch provided

Pollock

Pollock Community Center

12:00 – 2:15pm (CDT)- Lunch provided

Rapid City

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

444 N Mt. Rushmore Road 10:30 – 3:30pm (MDT) – Concessions available

Salem

Salem Armory/Community Center

400 N Main

11:00 – 2:30pm (CDT)- Lunch provided

Sioux Falls

Grand Living at Lake Lorraine

2815 S Westlake Drive

12:00 – 2:15pm (CDT)

Winner

Winner Regional Center

325 S Monroe

12:00 – 2:15pm (CDT)

This Expo is an opportunity for residents of all ages to come and view educational ideas, enlightening discussions, and see some of the opportunities for the aging experience. The mission is to promote new ways of living more fully as we age.

The events are open to the public and there is no cost to attend. If you would like additional information please contact Leacey E. Brown, Gerontology Field Specialist, at either (605) 394-1722 or leacey.brown@sdstate.edu.