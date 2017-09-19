Second Annual Aging Gracefully Expo Scheduled Sept 23rd

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley and the South Dakota State University Extension Office are reminding South Dakotans the Second Annual Aging Gracefully Expo (AGE) will kick-off at 11:00 a.m. (MDT) on Saturday, September 23, 2017. The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will be the host site for this year’s webcast presentations starting at 11:00 (MDT).
AGE keynote presentations can be viewed online live by anyone with internet access. To view the webcast please visit the South Dakota Network: A Service of South Dakota Public Broadcasting at http://www.sd.net/home/. Upcoming events will be listed on the webpage.
Below are the keynote presentations:
Fraud & Scams in South Dakota – Marty Jackley
09/23/2017 11:00 a.m. (MDT) – 09/23/2017 11:45 a.m. (MDT)
The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia & Alzheimer’s Disease
09/23/2017 12:30 p.m. (MDT) – 09/23/2017 1:15 p.m. (MDT)
For those attending AGE via webcast, participation is encouraged. Questions to the host site and the presenters can be done by emailing questions to leacey.brown@sdstate.edu, using #AgingWellSD on Facebook and Twitter or by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using CODE 13892.
Several communities in South Dakota are hosting the AGE webcast. Pierre, Hot Springs, and Salem will host local in-person presentations and vendors in addition to the webcast keynote presentations. Herreid, Pollock, Winner, and Sioux Falls will host the webcast keynote presentations only.
Herreid
Herreid Community Center
107 Main Street South
12:00 – 2:15 pm (CDT) – Lunch provided
Hot Springs
Mueller Civic Center Annex
303 North River
10:00 – 2:00 pm (MDT)- Lunch provided
Pierre Area
Pat Duffy Community Center
19 East Main, Fort Pierre
10:00 – 3:30pm (CDT)- Lunch provided
Pollock
Pollock Community Center
12:00 – 2:15pm (CDT)- Lunch provided
Rapid City
Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
444 N Mt. Rushmore Road 10:30 – 3:30pm (MDT) – Concessions available
Salem
Salem Armory/Community Center
400 N Main
11:00 – 2:30pm (CDT)- Lunch provided
Sioux Falls
Grand Living at Lake Lorraine
2815 S Westlake Drive
12:00 – 2:15pm (CDT)
Winner
Winner Regional Center
325 S Monroe
12:00 – 2:15pm (CDT)
This Expo is an opportunity for residents of all ages to come and view educational ideas, enlightening discussions, and see some of the opportunities for the aging experience. The mission is to promote new ways of living more fully as we age.
The events are open to the public and there is no cost to attend. If you would like additional information please contact Leacey E. Brown, Gerontology Field Specialist, at either (605) 394-1722 or leacey.brown@sdstate.edu.
